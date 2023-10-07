US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has taken a strong stance against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He argues that labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin as "bad" should not automatically imply that Ukraine is "good."

Ramaswamy condemns President Zelensky for several actions he deems concerning. Firstly, he accuses Zelensky of banning 11 opposition parties, which raises questions about the state of political freedom in Ukraine.

Secondly, he points out Zelensky's consolidation of media into a single state broadcaster, raising concerns about media independence.

Allegations of corruption

Another major criticism by Ramaswamy is Ukraine's "abysmal record on corruption." This issue threatens not only the country's stability but also its international reputation. Ramaswamy's concerns about corruption highlight the need for transparency and accountability within the Ukrainian government.

Ramaswamy brings up a controversial incident involving Zelensky. He mentions the Ukrainian president's presence in the Canadian Parliament where a Nazi veteran, Yaroslav Hunka, was honoured. This incident has raised eyebrows and questions about Zelensky's political judgement.

Financial demands and electoral threats

Ramaswamy criticizes Zelensky for demanding more financial support from the United States to hold elections. This financial dependence raises concerns about Ukraine's sovereignty and self-reliance. Additionally, Zelensky's threat not to hold regular elections without increased funding raises questions about democratic processes within the country.

Ramaswamy highlights the fact that Russian-speaking regions in Donbas have not participated in Ukrainian parliamentary elections for nearly a decade. This reveals a significant challenge in achieving national unity and representation in Ukraine.

His stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is notable. He advocates for a resolution that involves Moscow retaining parts of the Donbas region and Ukraine refraining from joining NATO. Furthermore, he suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin should exit his military alliance with China as part of ending the conflict.

Despite being a relatively young and politically inexperienced tech entrepreneur, Ramaswamy has gained attention in GOP primary polls. He has garnered support by challenging the status quo and offering unique perspectives on international relations.

While Ramaswamy has risen in GOP primary polls, he still trails behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who lead the race. Trump maintains a significant lead with 56 per cent support, leaving Ramaswamy at 7.3 per cent, according to a RealClearPolitics poll.

(With inputs from agencies)