'I share personal relationship with Trump', says Putin, while hinting Gershkovich can be released

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday (Feb 8), hinted at the possibility of a deal to free Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and boasted about having a personal relationship with former US president Donald Trump.



"There is no taboo to settle this issue. We are willing to solve it but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached," said Putin, while speaking about Gershkovich.



The journalist was detained on March 29 last year and has been accused of spying, a charge which has been vehemently rejected by him and his employer.



His pre-trial detention was extended till the end of March by Russia. Gershkovich can be imprisoned for 20 years if found guilty.

Russian president further emphasised the fact that Gershkovich has not yet been tried and had received classified information.



“He’s not just a journalist. I reiterate. He’s a journalist who is secretly getting confidential information,” said Putin, while answering Carlson’s objections that Gershkovich is not a spy clearly.



Putin further claimed Gershovich was “caught red-handed when he was secretly getting confidential information”, and added that he was “working for the US special services”.



He further hinted as to whom Russia is willing to accept in case of a prisoner swap.



Putin stated, "A person, due to patriotic sentiments, [who] eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals… during the events in the Caucasus."

Putin speaks about his 'personal relationship' with Trump

When he was questioned about the last time he spoke to US President Joe Biden, Putin replied, “I cannot remember when I talked to him,” adding that the two leaders last talked before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Watch: Russian President Vladimir Putin gives interview to Tucker Carlson Carlson did not mention Trump by name, however, Putin spoke about him in the interview and said, “I had such personal relationship with Trump. He added that personally he also liked former US president George W. Bush.



Speaking about X owner Elon Musk, Putin stated that the billionaire was rumoured to have successfully implanted a chip in a human brain.



He added, “I think there’s no stopping Elon Musk. He will do as he sees fit.”