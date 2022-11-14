Putin hands out soviet-era 'Mother Heroine' award to women with more than 10 children

Months after reviving the Soviet-era title of "Mother Heroine", Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally handed out the first awards in decades. The award honours women with more than ten children.

Kremlin in a decree said that the title has been awarded "For great merits in strengthening the institution of the family and raising children." Among the recipients of the award as per AFP is Medni Kadyrova, wife of Putin's ally Ramzan Kadyrov.

Watch | What is Soviet-era ‘Mother Heroine’ award that Putin has revived in Russia?

Kadyrov is a politician currently serving as the Head of the Chechen Republic. He has even promised to send his teenage sons to the frontlines for Putin's Ukraine campaign of which he as per the report is a very vocal supporter.

Another recipient of the honorary title is an as-yet unidentified woman from the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets region, reports AFP.

Also read | 'Mother Heroine': Vladimir Putin revives Soviet-era award for mothers of 10 or more kids

The Soviet era title was handed to many women between 1994 and 1994, and recently Putin revived it a few months back, in August. However, since the title's revival, this is the first time it has been awarded. Winners of the title as per an August report by the Russian news agency TASS are entitled to a lump sum payment of $16,138 (1 million Rubles).

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

The revival of this title is part of the intensification of the conservative trend that has swept the nation since Moscow began its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

As per the official decree reviving the award "the title Mother Heroine to be awarded to a mother who is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who has given birth to and brought up ten or more children who are citizens of the Russian Federation."