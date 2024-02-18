Putin critic Navalny’s wife posts photo on social media for the first time after husband’s death

Alexei Navalny death: In a poignant social media post on Sunday (Feb 18), Yulia Navalny, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, declared her love alongside a touching image of the couple enjoying a moment together. The post on Instagram came two days after Navalny's death was announced by the jail authorities at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

According to the prison service, the 47-year-old former lawyer fell unconscious and succumbed to an undisclosed cause on Friday (Feb 16) after a walk at the remote penal facility.