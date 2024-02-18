Putin critic Navalny’s wife posts photo on social media for the first time after husband’s death
Alexei Navalny death: In a poignant social media post on Sunday (Feb 18), Yulia Navalny, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, declared her love alongside a touching image of the couple enjoying a moment together. The post on Instagram came two days after Navalny's death was announced by the jail authorities at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, where he was serving a 19-year sentence.
According to the prison service, the 47-year-old former lawyer fell unconscious and succumbed to an undisclosed cause on Friday (Feb 16) after a walk at the remote penal facility.
Earlier on Feb 16, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Yulia expressed her lack of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.
"We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie," a solemn and tearful Yulia said while calling for the accountability of individuals allegedly responsible for her husband's death.
Amid the Kremlin's silence on the matter, Western leaders, led by US President Joe Biden, paid tribute to Navalny's courage and accused President Vladimir Putin, without citing evidence, for his death. Britain has also pledged consequences for Russia.
Yulia Navalnaya also called upon the international community to unite against what she labelled Russia's "horrible regime."
Her statement resonated with the leaders in Munich. She said: "Both this regime and Vladimir Putin must bear personal responsibility for all the terrible things they have been doing to my country, to our country, Russia, in recent years."
Alexei Navalny’s mother was reportedly told by Russian authorities that her son died of 'sudden death syndrome'.
"When Alexei's lawyer and mother arrived at the colony this morning, they were told that the cause of Navalny's death was sudden death syndrome," Ivan Zhdanov, who directs Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies)