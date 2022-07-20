Putin claims Russian gas giant Gazprom will fulfil its promises 'in full'

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for relying on green energy and promised that gas giant Gazprom will fulfil all of its commitments "in full." As reported by AFP, Putin told reporters in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, "Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will fulfil its obligations in full."

The European Commission has been working on "a gas demand reduction strategy" to get through the upcoming winter since Putin began cutting back on gas delivery on February 24 to stop EU members from refilling stocks in response to the West's response of imposing sanctions on Moscow. Speaking in Tehran, Putin made fun of the West's efforts to lessen its reliance on fossil fuels and increase its use of renewable energy.

Putin said, "They are great experts in the field of non-traditional relations, and in the field of energy, they have also decided to rely on non-traditional types of energy -- the sun and wind. They themselves are shutting down everything and then looking for someone to blame -- it would be funny if it were not so sad."

As part of the extraordinary sanctions imposed on Moscow over its participation in Ukraine, EU leaders decided in May to halt the majority of Russian oil imports by the end of the year. However, the group decided against outright banning Russian gas.

(with inputs from agencies)