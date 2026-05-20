/Putin and Xi meet in Beijing days after Trump's China visit

Just days after Donald Trump wrapped up his closely watched Beijing visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese capital for vital talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. At Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Putin was welcomed with a full state ceremony, complete with military bands and red carpets. The two leaders have begun their talks, video from Russian media showed. In Beijing, Putin is seeking to underscore their unshakeable alliance, days after US President Donald Trump visited the Chinese capital.
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The interesting timing of Putin's China visit
The timing of the visit is notable because Putin entered Beijing under growing economic strain, and just after Trump's visit.
Years of war in Ukraine and sweeping Western sanctions have left Russia increasingly dependent on China, especially as Beijing continues purchasing large volumes of discounted Russian oil and energy exports.
But the Iran conflict may now be creating new leverage for Moscow. As instability disrupts Middle Eastern energy routes and threatens Gulf oil supplies, Russia is positioning itself as a more stable long-term energy partner for China.
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The pipeline Putin desperately wants
One of Putin’s key goals in Beijing is expected to be reviving momentum behind the massive gas pipeline project that would transport Russian natural gas to China through Mongolia.
Ahead of the visit, Putin in a video message to the Chinese people described Russia-China relations as reaching "a truly unprecedented level."
"The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity," Putin said. That phrasing was widely seen as a subtle jab at the United States.