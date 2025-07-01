/Putin and Macron break ice, hold first phone call in nearly three years, discuss Ukraine, Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held their first known telephone conversation for the first time in almost three years, having last talked in 2022, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron,” the Kremlin said in a statement, making it their first such conversation since September 2022, several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin’s conversation with Emmanuel Macron was substantive,” the Kremlin press service reported.

In the two-hour phone call, Macron urged Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

Macron “emphasised France’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a solid and lasting settlement of the conflict,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron, Putin discuss crisis around Iran’s nuclear programme

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East in the context of the confrontation between Iran and Israel, as well as the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“The leaders spoke in favour of resolving the crisis around Iran’s nuclear programme, as well as other differences in the Middle East, exclusively through political and diplomatic means,” the Kremlin said.

They noted the responsibility of Russia and France in maintaining peace in the Middle East and preserving the nuclear non-proliferation regime. The leaders also stressed the importance of respecting Tehran’s legitimate right to peaceful use of nuclear energy.



Macron’s office said the French president also stressed the need for Iran to comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Both leaders reportedly agreed to stay in contact for potential coordination of positions.

On Iran, “the two presidents decided to coordinate their efforts and to speak soon in order to follow up together on this issue,” the French presidency added.

Ukraine War result of Western policy, says Putin

On Ukraine, Putin reiterated his position that the war is the result of Western policy, claiming the West ignored Russia’s interests, built anti-Russian infrastructure in Ukraine, and is still arming Kyiv, which he said has been prolonging the fighting.

Putin expressed alleged readiness for negotiations, but only on conditions that take into account “new territorial realities” and address what he calls the “root causes of the conflict.”