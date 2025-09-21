/Provoking US? Venezuela flexing its military muscle with Russian jets

Venezuela has begun three days of military exercises, putting on display its Russian-built fighter jets in a show of strength against the United States. The drills, called “Sovereign Caribbean 200”, were launched on the island of La Orchila and involve more than 2,500 troops. The exercises will include air, sea and land operations, with 12 naval ships, 22 aircraft and around 20 boats taking part, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino confirmed on state television.

What message is Caracas sending to Washington?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Footage broadcast in Venezuela showed troops landing on beaches, amphibious craft in action and fighter jets flying over the Caribbean. Padrino said the operations were part of the country’s response to the US deploying warships to the region.

Washington has insisted the ships, including three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the cruiser Lake Erie, the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and a nuclear-powered submarine, are there to fight drug trafficking. But President Nicolás Maduro has argued the deployment is aimed at forcing regime change.

How is the US responding?

The drills began shortly after US President Donald Trump claimed American forces had struck three boats in the Caribbean linked to drug smuggling from Venezuela. The first strike on 2 September targeted a vessel allegedly tied to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and left 11 people dead. On Monday, Trump announced a second strike against what he called “narcoterrorists,” killing three more. A day later, he told reporters, “We knocked off three boats, actually, not two. But you saw two.”

What role do Russian jets play?

Alongside the exercises, Venezuela showcased Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets fitted with Kh-31 “Krypton” anti-ship missiles. A video posted by its air force showed the aircraft on the ground with missiles attached, and in flight. Reports suggest Venezuela bought these missiles from Russia between 2007 and 2008. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the country operates 21 Su-30MK2 fighters, though it is unclear how many remain serviceable due to years of economic crisis.