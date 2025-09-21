/'One apology' can restart Gaza peace talks, but will Netanyahu apologise to Qatar?

Qatar has told Israel it wants an apology for the recent strike in Doha before it returns to its role as mediator in Gaza peace talks, according to a report by Axios. The move comes after an Israeli strike in the Qatari capital killed five Hamas members and one Qatari security officer ten days ago.

Why does this matter for Gaza negotiations?

Officials in Washington say that without Qatari mediation, it will be extremely difficult to secure a deal that would release hostages and bring the Gaza war to an end. The Trump administration is pushing to calm tensions so that talks can restart. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Qatar of sheltering terrorists and even suggested that Israel could strike again. An apology, however, would be politically risky for his hard-right coalition. A source told Axios Qatar recognises the political challenges Netanyahu faces and may show flexibility on the wording of the apology.

What is the regional fallout?

The strike on Doha was the first time Israel had carried out such an attack in a Gulf state, a move that deepened its regional isolation. A senior Israeli official admitted the government underestimated the crisis it would trigger, adding that Netanyahu now realises he miscalculated.

What role is the US playing?

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani raised the apology request with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their meeting in Doha on Tuesday. The issue was also discussed in talks between Rubio, Netanyahu, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Witkoff is set to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in New York this Saturday to explore ways to ease tensions and resume the negotiations.

Could Israel agree to apologise?