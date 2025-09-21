/Why was Trump’s border czar Tom Homan under investigation? What FBI’s secret sting revealed

White House border czar Tom Homan was investigated last year by federal agents after allegations he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover operatives posing as business executives. The agents suggested they were seeking government contracts, according to a report by MSNBC. The alleged meeting took place in September 2024 and was recorded on hidden cameras, but the case was later closed without charges.

What did the FBI and Justice Department find?

Federal officials confirmed the probe was reviewed in full. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a joint statement, “They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.”

Why did the case collapse?

According to MSNBC, investigators wanted to see if Homan would follow through on his alleged promises to help the agents win contracts. However, the process stalled and was eventually dropped under the Trump administration.

How has the White House reacted?

The White House dismissed the case as politically driven. “The investigation is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals,” spokesperson Abigail Jackson said. She added that Homan “has not been involved with any contract award decisions” and described him as a “career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant” who was “doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”

Who is Tom Homan?