/Protesters vs US National Guard in Los Angeles: Cars set on fire as protests against immigration raids enter day 3

Tensions escalated in Los Angeles as thousands of protesters marched through the streets following President Donald Trump's unprecedented use of the National Guard, shutting down a major freeway and burning autonomous cars on the road as local police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to control the crowd.

Some officers patrolled through the streets while others in riot gear stood behind Guard troops sent to protect federal properties like a detention center where some of the immigrants were brought over the past few days.

The clashes happened on the third day of protests against Trump's immigration crackdown in the area, as the deployment of about 300 federal troops triggered outrage and anxiety among some residents.

By noon, hundreds marched outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, where individuals were being held following previous immigration raids. Protesters directed chants of "shame" and "go home" at members of the National Guard, who stood shoulder to shoulder with long guns and riot shields.

Minutes afterward, the Los Angeles Police Department fired rounds of crowd-control ammunition to break up the protesters, whom they described as having gathered unlawfully. Most of the group later shifted to stop traffic on the 101 freeway until California Highway Patrol officers drove them off the highway by late afternoon.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump took it to Truth Social. He posted, “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The unrest began on Friday (June 6) after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a new wave of operations in Los Angeles. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 people were arrested this week in LA alone, with nationwide ICE arrests averaging 2,000 per day.

The actions triggered widespread protests across the city and drew harsh criticism from local leaders. All 15 city council members issued a joint statement rejecting the raids.

“We condemn this in no uncertain terms: Los Angeles was built by immigrants and it thrives because of immigrants,” the statement said. “We will not abide by fear tactics to support extreme political agendas… Los Angeles will continue to be a place that values and dignifies every human being,” it added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly criticised the federal government’s move to override state authority and take control of the National Guard.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” he posted on X.

The situation escalated further when US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines could be sent if violence continued. In response, Newsom said the idea of using Marines on American streets was “deranged”.

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens. This is deranged behaviour,” he added.