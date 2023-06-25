Protesters block highway in Israel after PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows judicial reform moves

Thousands of demonstrators in Israel took to the streets on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul that would provide the politicians with the power to select judges.

It would also limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation.

Though the controversial programme has not yet been approved as quickly as Netanyahu hoped, his government plans on pushing it through the changes.

Carrying banners reading 'Israel is burning' and calling Netanyahu the 'enemy of democracy', the protestors flooded and blocked the Tel Aviv highway disrupting traffic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (June 18) said his government will pursue the contentious judicial overhaul this week after what he called "months wasted" over compromise talks with the opposition party lawmakers. Talks were stalled last week after the opposition parties demanded the formation of the key panel for selecting judges. 'Israeli society understands there need to be changes in judicial system', says Netanyahu Israeli PM, addressing his cabinet, said: “We gave a month and then another month and then another month - three months. Their (opposition) representatives did not agree to the most basic understandings. The intention was just to waste time.”

He added, "Most of Israeli society understands that there need to be changes in the judicial system," he said. "That's why we will meet this week and commence with active steps ... in a measured way commensurate with the mandate we were given."

This comes as the proposed judicial overhaul, after months of protests and international criticism, was put on hold back in March when Netanyahu agreed to hold talks with the opposition.

However, the talks were stopped last week after the opposition leaders said negotiations would not move forward until the committee for the selection of judges which includes two politicians, three judges and two lawyers, is completed. Israeli parliament vote Last week, the opposition leaders had reportedly threatened to withdraw from negotiations with Netanyahu if their candidate, Karine Elharrar, was not named to the nine-member Judicial Appointments Committee to select the judges.

In a surprising turn of events at the Israeli parliament or Knesset where Netanyahu’s Likud party holds 64 of the 120 seats, several coalition members from his government voted in favour of the opposition’s pick for the committee-- Elharrar of the Yesh Atid party-- whose appointment to the nine-member panel is now secure with a 58-56 vote.

The committee typically comprises lawmakers from both the coalition as well as the opposition but parts of the overhaul had demanded that the ruling coalition, in this case, Netanyahu’s Likud party, control both positions. However, this vote is being seen as a major blow to the Netanyahu government and exposed some divisions within the ruling coalition which has also raised questions about his control over his political allies.

