A letter written by a passenger on the Titanic, now being called as 'prophetic', has been sold for $400,000 in London. The auctioned price is five times higher than it was expected to. The letter was sent days before the ship sank tragically.

The letter was written by Colonel Archibald Gracie who survived the sinking boat, but died months later from injuries he sustained in the freezing water. He had written in the letter to his uncle he would 'await my journey's end' before judging his experience on the 'fine ship'.

The letter is the most expensive piece of correspondence from the Titanic bought after its sinking.

Gracie was one of the 2,200 passengers and crew members who were onboard the Titanic before it struck with an iceberg in the Atlantic five days into its journey.

The name of the buyer, who bought the letter at Henry Aldridge and Son auction house in Wiltshire, is not disclosed yet.

The 54-year-old wrote the letter on the first day of the Titanic's sailing, 10 April 1912, from the first class passenger's cabin C51.

Colonel Gracie survived the tragic sinking that saw more than 1,500 die by clinging onto an overturned lifeboat.

The letter writer even authored a book called "The Truth About The Titanic". In the book, he described his lifestyle in the luxurious first class accommodation where he was a chaperone for several unaccompanied women.