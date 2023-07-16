President Xi Jinping calls for building 'solid' barrier around Chinese Internet

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for erecting a solid security barrier around its Internet at a cyber security summit held in Beijing. In the two-day event that ended Saturday, Xi instructed Chinese officials that they must manage, operate and ensure access to the Internet in accordance with the law, made under the guidance of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We must adhere to the Party's management of the internet and adhere to (the principle of) making the internet work for the people," state-run Xinhua news agency cited Xi as saying. Increased focus on security China, under Xi Jinping, has focused excessively on national and internal security over the past decade. The focus has intensified over the past few years, with the economy taking a back seat and national security on centre stage for the Chinese policymakers.

China has been tightening its grip on cybersecurity regulations in recent years, creating a complex and challenging environment for companies operating in the country. Timeline of stringent security laws introduced in China In 2015, China passed a national security law that extended its reach to include cyberspace, signalling the government's commitment to strengthening control over online activities. A year later, a law was enacted, imposing requirements for security reviews and mandating data storage on servers located within China's borders.

The year 2021 witnessed the rollout of regulations pertaining to critical information infrastructure, aiming to safeguard key sectors and systems from potential threats. The Chinese government also updated its anti-espionage legislation, broadening the definition of spying and explicitly prohibiting the transfer of information linked to national security.

While these regulations are intended to bolster security, they pose significant challenges for businesses operating in China. Navigating the intricate network of rules and laws surrounding online data and information is a complex task that requires a thorough understanding of the legal landscape. Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to severe consequences, including fines, legal repercussions, and reputational damage.

In a similar vein, China's financial sector faced regulatory intervention when authorities instructed Wind Information Co, the country's largest financial data provider, to cease providing certain data to offshore users.