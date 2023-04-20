President Macron condemns saucepan-banging protests as he tours rural France to calm tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned protesters banging saucepans and pots during his speeches, saying that such actions will not help France move forward. Pot-banging is an old tradition in France to register protest, and it was seen during Macron's recent address to the nation after he signed the pension reform bill into law over the weekend. Macron said that the reality across France was not just those making noise with pots or grumbling.

Macron tours rural France to calm the tensions

Political opponents and trade unions have urged protesters to bolster their campaign against the law, and a new day of mass protest has been called for on May 1. Macron has been touring the country hoping to calm the tensions and turn the page on his unpopular pension reform, which provides for hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64.

During his visit to the wood factory in Muttersholtz on Wednesday, Macron also said that he would always be with people and that he has to keep going. He made very few public appearances during the three months after announcing the deeply unpopular pension reform.

Wednesday saw massive protests by members of CGT and CFDT trade unions in front of the mayor’s office in Muttersholtz, where the French President began his tour of rural France. The objective of his tour is to gain consensus around his pension reforms.

Police and demonstrators come face to face

Demonstrators were seen banging frying pans as well as pan lids and horns. The pension reform signed into law by Macron has been the subject of union fury and protests for the past three months. The government used an executive order to push through the law, bypassing a vote in parliament.

Despite Macron's efforts to calm tensions, sporadic protests have continued in Paris and other cities, with small groups gathering at night and burning bins after dark. Following massive protests on Wednesday, French police had to use force to move protestors 200 metres away from the village where Macron was visiting.

Unions and workers to boost anti-govt protests

As Macron makes further visits across the country this week, unions have planned more protests. These scenes are reminiscent of the president’s travels around France during the yellow-vest protests of 2018-19 when Macron was frequently confronted by angry hecklers. The next nationwide trade union-led demonstrations will be on Labor Day on May 1.

Meanwhile, a free climber known as the "French Spiderman" climbed a 38-story skyscraper in Paris to protest the raising of the pension age. Alain Robert, 60, climbed without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes. "I’m here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform," he said before starting his ascent of the 150-metre skyscraper in the capital’s La Défense business district.