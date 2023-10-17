President Biden's re-election campaign joins Trump’s Truth Social, posts ‘Converts welcome!’

he 2024 re-election campaign of US President Joe Biden has joined Truth Social, which is a rightwing social media platform formed by Republican former president Donald Trump. The account, through the handle @BidenHQ, said that it is a “project of Biden-Harris 2024” and includes a banner image which says “the malarkey ends here”, referencing the signature colloquialism of the president.

Taking to X, the campaign wrote that it has joined Truth Social. “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny," he said.

It added, “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.”

Campaign uses meme of Biden as “Dark Brandon" in profile image

The campaign, in its profile image, chose to depict Biden as “Dark Brandon”, a meme in which Biden was shown with laser eyes and they had used stems from the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant rightwing circles to stand in for saltier language opposing the president. This is the latest stunt in a line of memes and quips from the digital team of the president.

Although the new account is aimed to be in jest, it is clear Biden's election campaign has been using it to reach conservatives. Today, the first few posts by the account shared conservatives either giving credit to Biden or criticising Trump.

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” wrote Biden’s campaign, in its first post on the Truth Social platform.

The campaign of Biden, speaking to Fox News Digital, said that using Truth Social would “meet voters where they are” while further combatting misinformation regarding Biden which spreads on the platform.

The mainstream social media platforms have made efforts to clamp down on hateful conduct and misinformation on their sites, platforms like Truth Social have been minimally moderating the posts and permitting misinformation to spread more easily.

WATCH | Israel-Palestine war: Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis However, the social media platform is not used widely. As per the estimates, Truth Social has around 2 million users and Facebook has around 3 billion, while X has about a half-billion users.

This is not the first time the campaign of Biden has tried to troll conservatives online by coopting their online spaces and messaging.

In July, it used a video of Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is a Trump supporter in which he compared Biden to Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, to make an online ad.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.