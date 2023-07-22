President Biden elevates CIA Director William Burns to cabinet position

In a notable move, President Joe Biden announced on Friday (July 21) that he has invited CIA Director William Burns to join the cabinet, elevating the spymaster's position and acknowledging his significant contributions to the administration.

President Biden commended Burns for providing unequivocal and strategic analysis, placing the safety and security of the American people at the forefront.

The CIA, under Burns' leadership, has adopted a clear-eyed, long-term approach in addressing critical national security challenges, ranging from Russia's aggression against Ukraine to managing responsible competition with China and dealing with emerging technology's opportunities and risks.

As a result of Biden's action, Burns will serve alongside his immediate senior, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, as well as other department secretaries. This inclusion marks a symbolic gesture, reminiscent of the time when CIA directors held cabinet positions before the establishment of the Director of National Intelligence in 2005.

A career diplomat leading the CIA

Burns, a seasoned diplomat with prior experience as the US ambassador to Russia, assumed the leadership of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2021. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in navigating the strained relationship between Washington and Moscow, particularly during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amidst rising tensions, Burns flew to Moscow weeks before the invasion to forewarn Russian officials about the US's knowledge of their invasion plans and the potential consequences of such actions. Additionally, as concerns mounted over the Wagner private military group's brief rebellion against Moscow and its implications for global security, Burns engaged in extensive discussions with Sergei Naryshkin, the foreign intelligence chief of the SVR.

Responding to the invitation, Burns expressed his honour, stating that the inclusion of the Central Intelligence Agency in the cabinet acknowledges the agency's indispensable role in safeguarding national security on a daily basis.

Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, expressed her delight at the move, showcasing a collaborative and integrated approach to national security within the administration.

