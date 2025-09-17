/Potential ‘act of terror’: Pennsylvania man rams speeding car into FBI building gate; manhunt for suspect underway

A Pennsylvania man rammed his speeding car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday in a potential ‘act of terror’. The agency described the incident as intentional and is on a manhunt to find the suspect.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano told the media that the suspect has been identified as Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Henson allegedly drove his white Toyota sedan at a high rate of speed towards the main entrance gate of the FBI building at about 2:40 am. He then exited the vehicle, removed an American flag from the backseat, and threw it onto the damaged gate. Giordano added that no one was hurt in the incident, and the man was being sought as a suspect.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent,” he said, as quoted by ABC News.

Giordano said that Henson fled the scene on foot after the crash. It is not clear whether he was armed, but the FBI has cautioned that he may be dangerous.

“Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI,” Giordano said. “It is a federal offense and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent.”

The FBI said that Henson was a former military member and may have been experiencing mental health issues.

Giordano said that Henson visited the FBI FBI Pittsburgh office within the last few weeks to make a complaint, adding that it “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”