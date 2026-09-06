/'Possible avenues for settlement outlined': Russia on Ukraine talks with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday held three hours of talks in Moscow to end the Ukraine war. Though, there was no indication from both the sides of any breakthrough, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the talk was substantive, constructive and extremely frank talks.

Ushakov, said Americans Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "outlined a number of ideas regarding possible avenues for a settlement" but did not clarify what it meant.

Ushakov said the Russian side presented its clear and comprehensive assessment of the situation developing amid the special military operation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"In particular, note was taken of the real advances made by the Russian army within the combat zone; confidence was expressed in achieving the stated objectives, and the need to eliminate all root causes of the conflict was emphasised," he noted.

Ushakov described the talks as timely and highly beneficial for both sides. He said it was agreed that the heads of state of Russia and the US would continue maintaining personal contact, while engagement through Witkoff and Kushner would also proceed, reported ANI.

Just before the talks were to be held, Moscow and Kyiv announced temporary pauses in attacks.

The Kremlin said Russian forces would not strike Kyiv for three days from midnight Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would stop strikes on Moscow until Monday.

“The Russian president, the commander-in-chief, has given the order from midnight tonight not to strike Kyiv for three days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peace efforts have struggled to make progress as Russia and Ukraine continue heavy long-range attacks. The fighting has also pushed civilian casualties to some of their highest levels since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.