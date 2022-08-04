Possibility of some kind of incident is real, warns US as China begins military exercise

As China prepared to hold military drills after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, the United States said the "possibility of some kind of incident is real".

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a radio station that the Biden administration believes China is not being "responsible".

"Whenever a military engages in a series of activities that include the possibility of missile tests, live fire exercises, the possibility of some kind of incident is real," Sullivan cautioned as China once again sent warplanes to Taiwan's air defence zone.

Also Read: Pelosi's Taiwan trip provokes China: A win for her, but a headache for the region

On Tuesday ahead of Pelosi's visit, China had sent 21 warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone as tensions between the two nations reached breaking point. Last year, Chinese jets made a record number of incursions into Taiwan.

Watch: US, China spar over Pelosi visit | China 'punishes' Taiwan for Pelosi trip

China called the military exercise close to Taiwan "necessary and just" amid Pelosi's visit as the Chinese foreign minister called the US House Speaker a "farce".

Reports claim the Chinese military drills are set to begin at 12:00 pm (0400 GMT) with "encircling" manoeuvres to be carried by the military. Reports claim the military exercise is set to take place just a few miles away from Taiwan's shores.

According to state-run Global Times, missiles would fly across the Taiwan Straits with the PLA set to launch live long-range artillery. The Chinese military is also set to praticise "joint blockade" even as Taiwan said some of the planned drills were "irrational" and a "challenge" to international order.

(With Agency inputs)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE