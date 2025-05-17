Published: May 17, 2025, 12:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 12:20 IST

Portugal prepares for snap legislative election on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Following the collapse of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's minority government, on March 11, after corruption allegations, which led to a no-confidence vote.

Luis Montenegro has been in office for 11 months, he was elected with 80 seats in last year's election. Similar fate appeared to the socialist government of Antonio Costa in 2024. Portugal is in a state of political uncertainty for second time in last three year.

Acoording to various poll results Portugal is again heading for a coalition government. The key competition is between Luis Montenegro's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) and Nuno Santos' Socialist Party. Last time around AD secured 80 out of 230 seats falling short of the majority mark.

The recent polls suggest AD will improve its number, projecting it at 34 per cent but still falling short of a clear majority. It is expected to form a coalition with Liberal Initative which is projected at 7 per cent.

"All indicators point to us being on the right track, but nothing is guaranteed," said Montenegro at a political rally on Friday.

Leading next in the bout is centre-left Socialist Party (PS) led by Pedro Nuno Santos which secured 78 seats in 2024 elections currently trailing at around 26 per cent in polls. Pedro Nuno Santos's Socialist Party is plagued with internal division and stagnation. They are looking to make an alliance with Left Bloc (BE), the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), and LIVRE to mount a serious challenge.

The resurgence of far-right Chega Party is a tale for this election. Led by Andre Ventura it is projected at 19 per cent. It shows the growing concern around immigration, crime and public services.

This election comes at a time when the nation is suffering from inflation, severe surge in house prices, uncertain future of public health services and immigration issue. The last two government from the two major parties AD and PS both had a corruption scandal which lead to a mistrust among public and a state of dysfunctional elite in the nation.

The campaign was dominated by the corruption scandal of Montenegro over a consultancy firm “Spinumviva” which is drawing paychecks from the Government and its clients. However Montenegro seemed defiant insisting his innocence, he claimed he had not broken any law as only his wife and sons are shareholders, he transferred all the share to them before he became the Prime Minister.

“Under Portuguese civil law, even if it was possible to sell shares to someone you’re married to, you’d still be a joint owner of them, and, therefore, still able to profit from them,” said political commentator Carmo Afonso.

The incumbent Luis Montenegro is positioning Democratic Alliance as a reformist and 'responsible alternative' compared to the hard right rhetoric of Chega Party. His campaign promises are a balance of economic growth and strict immigration control. On the other Nuno Santos is promising for a more expansive government welfare plan such as increased investment in health care and housing.