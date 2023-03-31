Pope health update: Pope Francis' health improving after antibiotics, says Vatican

In a new statement, the Vatican on Thursday said that Pope Francis is responding well to the antibiotics given to cure his infectious bronchitis and his health has improved.

On Wednesday, the pope was admitted to a hospital after the former complained about facing difficulty in breathing which raised fresh concerns over the 86-year-old pontiff's health, who is suffering from various ailments.

Quoting the medical team Francis, the Vatican said that the pope is suffering from an infectious bronchitis virus which is a highly contagious respiratory disease and needed an intravenous infusion of antibiotics.

"(This) produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health. Based on the expected progress, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” the statement stated.

The Vatican informed that Pope France spent his afternoon "devoting himself to rest, prayer and some work".

On Thursday the Vatican, while conforming that Francis was not bedridden, said that he said his prayers in the small chapel which was within his hospital suite.

"I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer," wrote the pope on Twitter.

However, it still remains unclear if Francis will be able to take part in any of the Holy Week events which will start with Palm Sunday on April 2.

Cardinals to preside over Easter services

Cardinals have been informed by the Vatican that this year Pope would not preside over Easter services and that the ceremonies would be shared out between them.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, however, said that Francis was expected to attend Easter Day's main Mass, which falls on April 9.

Well-wishers present in St Peter's Square prayed for the pope's speedy recovery.

"We hope he will get well soon and celebrate the Easter Mass," said Sister Faustina, a nun from Tanzania. "We really love him," said Sister Michaela, a nun from Congo.

In his native Argentina, prayers were held for the good health of Pope Francis, where he never returned since he was elected as pope.

"Day by day, with intensive work, unique in a Supreme Pontiff, he wears out his life for the service of the Church," said Father Alejandro Russo, rector of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral. "That is why we pray for the health of the pope without alarm, because we know that this is a slight pause,” he added.

