Pope Francis accepts resignation of cardinal Barbarin over sex abuse case

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin for failing to report an alleged paedophile priest.

Archbishop of Lyon Philippe Barbarin, 69, was accused by victims of ignoring child abuse cases. Although he was convicted last year by a Lyon court for not reporting a priest for alleged abuse of boys in the 80s and 90s, a French appeals court had overruled it. Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was given a six-month suspended jail sentence before it was overturned by the court.

The judge had ruled that Barbarin should have reported it but spared him as the incident had taken place a long time ago. After the verdict, Barbarin announced he would offer his resignation to the Pope. The Pope had earlier refused Barbarin's resignation after his conviction, pending the outcome of the appeal.

Bernard Preynat who Barbarin allegedly protected has been defrocked and awaiting ruling on March 16 in a sex abuse trial.

In fact, Barbarin was convicted on two occasions. First in 2010 after a priest admitted abuse to him and then again four years later when a victim Alexandre Hezez told Barbarin about it but he failed to act.

Barbarin had become archbishop of Lyon in 2002.