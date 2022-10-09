Pope denounces exclusion of migrants as 'criminal'

Pope Francis on Sunday (October 9) in off-script remarks, said that exclusion of migrants was "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," even "criminal". This would possibly put the Pope on a collission course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government headed by Giorgia Meloni. The Pope made the remarks during canonisation ceremony of a 19th-century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th-century Italian who immigrated to Argentina and ministered to the sick.

Francis, who has made support of migrants' rights a major theme of his pontificate, presided over the sainthood ceremony attended by 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square.

"The exclusion of migrants is scandalous. Indeed, the exclusion of migrants is criminal. It makes them die in front of us," he said.

"And so today the Mediterranean is the world's largest cemetery," he said, referring to the thousands who have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

"The exclusion of migrants is disgusting, it is sinful. It is criminal not to open doors to those who are needy," he said.

Giorgia Meloni has recently won the election in Italy and is expected to become prime minister later this month. The right-wing coalition she heads has vowed to crack down on immigration and tighten Italy's borders.

Among promised measures are accelerated repatriations and more stringent asylum rules.

Meloni has also called for a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent migrants from putting to sea and for renewed curbs on charity rescue ships.

Pope Francis did not mention Italy in his remarks. He said that migrants sent back to some countries are put in "concentration camps where they are exploited and treated as slaves."

In the past, he has said this has happened in Libya.

(With inputs from agencies)

