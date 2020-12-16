Pompeo in quarantine after contact with COVID-positive person: US State Department

The US State Department said today that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in quarantine after he was exposed to a person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports had said earlier that Pompeo and his wife had hosted an event on Tuesday for diplomats and their families in Washington. According to reports, 900 invites were sent but very few people turned up but the event went ahead as planned.

"The Secretary of State has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the Department's medical team," the State Department said.

However, the State Department hasn't specified the person Pompeo came in contact with which led to the US secretary of state to go in for quarantine. US government authorities have generally discouraged officials from hosting parties for fear of it turning out to be super spreaders.

According to reports, Pompeo was scheduled to speak at the event but cancelled his speech.

US President Donald Trump had contacted the virus in October and was hospitalized but later released as he recovered and did not show symptoms.

Pompeo is fourth in the line of succession as the head of government after the US president, vice president, Speaker of the House of Representatives and president pro tempore of the Senate.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 16 million coronavirus cases and over 303, 9400 cases.