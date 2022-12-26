ugc_banner

Political 'stunt': 85 migrants dropped outside VP Kamala Harris' house amid -18 degree temprature

Washington DC, United StatesUpdated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

The "stunt" has been credited to Texas governor Greg Abbott who in previous months had in similar fashion sent busloads of migrants to Harris' residence as a message of protest against President Joe Biden's immigration policy which as per Republicans is too permissive

In what has been termed "political theatre" by some, busloads of migrants were dropped off outside US President Kamala Harris' Washington DC house on Christmas eve, even as temperatures reached sub-zero levels.

As per AFP, the group of almost 85 men, women and children were largely made up of Columbians and Nicaraguans who had crossed into the US near the Eagle pass in Texas.

Videos of the lightly dressed migrants getting off of buses amid a winter freeze and temperatures as low as 18 degrees are making the rounds on Twitter. Watch it here:

The "stunt" has been credited to Texas governor Greg Abbott who in previous months had in similar fashion sent busloads of migrants to Harris' residence as a message of protest against President Joe Biden's immigration policy which as per Republicans is too permissive.

Following this, the White House has slammed states for using migrants as "political pawns". Netizens too have slammed Abbott for his "political stunt" calling it cruelty.

Several NGOs have stepped up to help the migrants who were unceremoniously dropped outside the VP's residence. Talking to AFP, Emilio, an activist with Casa de Venezuela one of the organisations who are helping the migrants said that people mostly want to go to New York and that they are arranging transportation for them.

The incident has come to light just days after the US Supreme Court placed a temporary stay on the end of "Title 42" a Trump-era measure that has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants in recent years. It is set to expire on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

