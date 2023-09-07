Police launch criminal inquiry into Nottingham maternity deaths

A police investigation is set to commence to probe the failures that resulted in numerous baby deaths and injuries within a hospital trust. Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust's maternity units are currently under review by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, making it the largest-ever examination of its kind in the UK, impacting approximately 1,800 families. The trust's chief executive has pledged cooperation with the investigation, as reported by the BBC.

Investigation origins

The ongoing review, led by Donna Ockenden, is focused on identifying the shortcomings that led to the loss of infant lives or injuries at Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre.

Police involvement

Nottinghamshire Police has announced the launch of a formal investigation, a decision reached after discussions with Donna Ockenden. Chief Constable Kate Meynell emphasised the desire to work in tandem with the ongoing review while ensuring it proceeds unhindered. Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin will oversee the preparatory work and subsequent investigation.

This development comes after West Mercia Police initiated an investigation in June 2020 into maternity practices at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust. An independent inquiry led by Donna Ockenden uncovered that better maternity care could have saved 201 babies and nine mothers over a two-decade period.

Chief Constable Meynell stated that they are examining the methods employed by West Mercia Police during their Shrewsbury and Telford investigation and how it aligns with Donna Ockenden's review. Preliminary discussions with local families affected by the Nottingham case will be held in the near future.

Campaign by bereaved parents

The impetus for Donna Ockenden's review came from a sustained campaign by parents who had experienced the loss of their children. Her team is scrutinising the cases of 1,800 families, with approximately 700 current and former hospital staff having made contact.

Response from campaigning parents

A statement issued on behalf of these parents expressed their appreciation for the police investigation. They affirmed their readiness to share evidence of alleged crimes with the police and highlighted longstanding issues of inadequate maternity care and subpar investigations within Nottingham University Hospitals Trust.

Jack and Sarah Hawkins, whose baby Harriet passed away in 2016, revealed they had previously requested the trust to inform the police about their child's death. They anticipate a meeting with the chief constable to clarify the investigation's implications for them and other affected families.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, representing some concerned families, welcomed the police's intention to investigate. Medical negligence lawyer Julianne Moore emphasised the families' concerns about their experiences and stressed ongoing support to help them access the specialised assistance and care they require during this emotional period.