European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili arrested by Belgian police in corruption probe

Belgian police on Friday (December 9) arrested Greek socialist leader and one of the vice-presidents of European Parliament Eva Kaili in Brussels, said AFP quoting sources. The reported arrest has taken place in connection with a corruption investigation involving FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar. Kaili's arrest has come following detainment of four others.

Kaili, who is the partner of one of the four people arrested earlier, as detained for questioning by the police, reported AFP quoting sources.

Belgium's federal prosecutor announced the earlier arrests after 600,000 euros in cash were discovered when police raided 16 addresses in the capital Brussels.

The prosecutors did not specify the identities of the suspects or name of the country involved, saying only that it was a "Gulf" state.

"Four people were arrested for questioning and may be brought before the investigating judge," prosecutors said.

"Among those questioned was a former member of the European parliament."

Belgian news outlets Le Soir amd Knack said that the ex-MEP who was detained was the Italian socialist and ex-MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.

AFP said sources close to the case confirmed press reports that it was focused on suspected attempts by Qatar to bribe an Italian Socialist who was a member of the European parliament from 2004 to 2019.

