Polar bear population dwindling at alarming rate in Canada: Report

A new survey conducted by the Canadian government has found that polar bears in the country's Western Hudson Bay, are dying at alarming rates. The researchers aerially surveyed the Bay and its nearby town of Churchill also referred to as the 'Bear capital of the World' in 2021 and found there were 618 bears only, compared to 842, five years ago when last counted.

The survey added that a significant decline has been noted in the population of adult female bears and cubs between 2011 and 2021.

"The observed declines are consistent with long-standing predictions regarding the demographic effects of climate change on polar bears," said the researchers.

The fall in the number of bears in the region has been ongoing for decades. Since the 1980s the polar bear population has decreased by nearly 50 per cent which stood around 1,200 at the time.

The survey cited hunting and displacement of bears to neighbouring regions as the other factors responsible for the number decline. However, the biggest reason for the rapid decline in the polar bear's population is the melting of ice in the far north.

Scientists have stated that the sea ice in the far north is warming four times faster, compared to the rest of the world.

The polar bear is an endangered animal. They face an existential threat from the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice, which they rely on as platforms to hunt seals.

To keep their habitat alive, the Paris accord aims to keep average global temperatures from rising above two degrees Celsius. Reports have suggested that the Arctic sea ice would certainly not melt if the temperature rise was limited to 1.5C.

However, with most Western nations unwilling to commit to their promises, the temperature may continue to rise, rendering the habitat of these majestic creatures unhabitable.

(With inputs from agencies)