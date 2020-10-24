Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, tests positive for COVID-19

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Blazej Spychalski, secretary of state in the president's office announced on Twitter.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to inform you that Mr. President @AndrzejDuda is well and is currently in isolation," he tweeted. "It is run by @GIS_gov procedure. We operate in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate," the tweet continued.

Szanowni Państwo, informuję że Pan Prezydent @AndrzejDuda czuje się dobrze i obecnie przebywa w izolacji. Prowadzone jest przez @GIS_gov postępowanie. Działamy zgodnie z przepisami i wytycznymi Głównego Inspektoratu Sanitarnego. — Błażej Spychalski (@spychalski_b) October 24, 2020 ×

The announcement came as the country saw a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus infections, and the central government initiated a "red zone" lockdown on Saturday.

The lockdown brought a partial closure of all primary schools — with only grades one to three attending classes —and secondary classes have been shifted to online learning.

Also read| France's coronavirus cases top 1 million as daily tally hits new high

A partial lockdown on restaurants, pubs and cafes was also initiated in the whole country, as per which they can also serve take-away meals. Fitness clubs and swimming pools, however, have been completely shut.

A limit of five has been imposed, with a complete pause on weddings and religious services. All young babies and senior citizens have been advised to stay home.

The lockdown was initiated as the country was reporting single-day spike of nearly 13,632 coronavirus cases, out of a population of 38 million.

After the President tested positive, the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also went into quarantine as the two leaders had attended an investment forum in Tallinn on Monday.