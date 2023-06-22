PM Modi to stay at Willard InterContinental, also known as ‘Residents of Presidents’. Here's what we know

Jubilations erupted among the Indian diaspora outside Willard InterContinental, Washington DC, on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached there.

He interacted with the Indian diaspora amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' (praise the motherland) and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' ('Long live mother India).

During his hectic meetings in Washington, PM Modi will be staying at the Willard InterContinental, also known as the Residence of Presidents’. It is one of the most famous hotels in America. During his previous visit in September 2021, Modi had stayed there.

Here’s what we know about the hotel’s rich legacy The history Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel’s legacy dates back to 1818. According to its official website, it is also known as ‘Residence of Presidents’, because since the 1850s every US president has either visited or stayed at this hotel.

According to reports, the 30th US President Calvin Coolidge even took his second oath of office as president at The Willard.

The storied building is conveniently located two blocks from the White House and the World War Memorial on renowned Pennsylvania Avenue in the city’s centre. #WATCH | Indian Prime Minister #NarendraModi arrives at Hotel InterContinental Willard in Washington, DC



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/qFxzrykfop — WION (@WIONews) June 21, 2023 × It started out as row-houses in 1816, after which the property was bought by Henry and Edwin Willard in 1850 and named it as Willard’s City Hotel, according to a report by The Historic Hotels of America.

Although the hotel was shut in the 1960s, the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation (PADC) Oliver Carr Company and Golding Associates helped restore the building. After the InterContinental Hotels Group took charge of its management, the iconic hotel reopened as The Willard InterContinental in 1986. Rich legacy There is a reason why it is dubbed as ‘Residents of Presidents’. The 200-year-old hotel has played host to US Presidents, celebrities and foreign dignitaries since its establishment. Notably, Modi had earlier stayed at the hotel during an official visit in September 2021. Features Equipped with 69 suites among the 335 rooms at the Willard InterContinental Washington DC, the hotel combines modern luxury with classic charm.

It offers exceptional culinary experiences in addition to the personalised service that has distinguished the landmark property since 1818.

These culinary experiences include Café du Parc, which serves traditional French fare with views of the US Capitol Building and the Washington Monument from its Terrace; the legendary Round Robin Bar, which offers flawlessly made classic cocktails and has been a gathering place for DC’s political and social elit The all-day Le Café, located on the first floor of Café du Parc, is open to visitors and serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, cocktails, and speciality foods.