Philadelphia: One student killed, four injured in gunfire following a scuffle

Gunfire erupted behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon leaving a 14-year-old dead and four other high school football players wounded, police said. A fight erupted at Roxborough High School around 4:41 pm following which someone drove up to the players as they were walking off the field and began shooting.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center, the police said. The deceased 14-year-old was shot once in the chest, police said.

A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and leg, a 14-year-old male victim was shot once in the thigh and a 15-year-old was shot once in the leg, the police informed. No information was released on the fifth victim.

Deputy Philly Police Commissioner John Stanford said that they will look at footage from the CCTV cameras in the area.

"Death is final. You don't come back from that," Stanford said when asked on what parents can say to their kids.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

The school released a statement that said, "We are aware of a shooting that occurred at a football scrimmage this afternoon in Roxborough. Four students have been taken to local hospitals, and families of the four shooting victims are being contacted. Multiple Philadelphia officers are at the scene, as well as members from our Office of School Safety. We will update you as more information is available."



