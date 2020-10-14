Pfizer to start coronavirus vaccine tests on children as young as 12

US corporation Pfizer said today that it would be conducting coronavirus vaccine trial which will include adolescents as young as 12.

Also Read: World Bank approves $12 billion for COVID-19 vaccines

Pfizer's Rod MacKenzie in a tweet said that the move has been approved by the US Food and Drug Association(FDA). "As always, we are following a careful, stepwise approach as we move to younger age groups," he added.

Approved by @US_FDA, our #COVID19 vaccine protocol will soon enable us to include adolescents as young as 12. As always, we are following a careful, stepwise approach as we move to younger age groups. More information is available on @Pfizer’s website. https://t.co/4LabQiT74H — Rod MacKenzie (@TimeIsLifeRod) October 12, 2020 ×

FDA had earlier granted permission to Fizer and BioNTech. According to Pfizer, it has 120 clinical trial sites in four countries including 39 US states. It has enrolled over 37,000 participants have enrolled in phase 2 and 3 clinical trial.

Pfizer says over 31,000 participants have received their second vaccination. Meanwhile, US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly has suspended its Phase 3 trial of antibody treatment, a day after Johnson and Johnson temporarily paused.

Lilly and Regeneron had earlier applied to US FDA for emergency use authorization. Lilly hasn't specified detailed the safety concern which led it to tempraritly pause its trail.

British firm AstraZeneca had earlier halted its trials after a particiapant was dected with inflammatory condition, the company however later resumed the trials.