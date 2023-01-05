Peru police use tear gas to disperse protesters; political turmoil continues

Protesters attempting to approach Peru's Congress headquarters were dispersed by police using tear gas on Wednesday. Two weeks after a wave of violent protests over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, thousands of people flooded the streets.

Demonstrators marched with Peru’s national red-and-white flag in Lima and Arequipa to show solidarity with Castillo, demanding his release and the current President Dina Boluarte’s resignation. They also protested against Congress’ closure and changes to the constitution.

Early in the evening, there were still 35 blockage points across the nation, but there had been no reports of altercations with the police who had barred entry to Congress, Reuters reported.

Amid the escalating tensions in Peru over the political turmoil, authorities announced that trains to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu had been suspended, a day after 2,062 visitors were evacuated.

As per local reports, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola had earlier urged for peaceful protests. Defence Minister Jorge Chavez claimed that authorities “scrupulously compiled” with Boluarte's directives to use force, local news outlet RPP reported.

Peru has been going through a political crisis for years now. Castilo was elected in July 2021 but the chaos began when in December he announced he was dissolving Congress and replacing it with an “exceptional emergency government.” The announcement was widely condemned by many, dubbing it a coup attempt.

After attempting to illegally dissolve Congress and restructure the judiciary, Castilo was removed from office. He was impeached the same day and his then-vice president Bolurate was sworn in as the new president later that day.

Following Castilo’s ousting, his supporters started nationwide protests and the Bolurate government announced a state of emergency, suspending citizens’ right to freedom and personal security to quell the ongoing protests.

The former president is currently serving 18-month pretrial detention and being probed for conspiracy and “rebellion,” a charge he repudiates.