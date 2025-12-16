/Peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war will be presented to Putin in days, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Dec 16) said the draft proposal deliberated with the US officials aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war is in the final stage of negotiations and can be concluded within days to be presented to Russia by the US envoys, who are in talks with the Kremlin for deliberating a peace agreement. Zelensky's comments came following two days of talks with the American side in Berlin, followed by a meeting with the European leaders over the past war multinational security guarantees to Kyiv.

The US officials on Monday declared that they reached an agreement on 90 per cent of problematic issues between Russia and Ukraine. The outcomes remain unclear as the Russian side was not involved in the negotiations and is likely to push against the deal on issues of territorial rights.

The Ukrainian president this morning stated that the US Congress was expected to vote on the security guarantees, and a finalised set of documents could emerge within a day or two. Following this, the US would undertake consultations with the Russian side, followed by high-level meetings in the coming days.



“We are counting on five documents. Some of them concern security guarantees: legally binding, that is, voted on and approved by the US Congress,” he said to journalists via WhatsApp. He further stressed that the guarantees would be similar to what is described in NATO's Article 5.

Russia on Tuesday responded that it had "not seen" the European leaders' proposal to create a multinational peacekeeping force to guarantee peace in Ukraine, published a day before, refusing to comment on the plan.

US President Donald Trump had put forward a draft plan to end the war, setting off a series of high-level negotiations. Talks began in Geneva between US, European and Ukrainian officials over post-war security guarantees and territorial issues. Follow-up meetings in Florida brought US envoys and Ukrainian representatives together for marathon sessions to refine the proposal, followed by a two-day talk between US officials and the Ukrainian president in Berlin over the past weekend.