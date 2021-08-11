Pandemic effect: Google employees who work from home may suffer salary cut

According to news agency Reuters, Google employees could face a salary cut if they decide to work from home permanently.

The move could hit long commuters hard. Facebook and Twitter reportedly have cut salaries of remote employees who have moved to less expensive areas.

The experiment is apparently taking place across the tech industry in Silicon Valley.

The Reuters report said Google employees could face a pay cut of upto 25 per cent for remote work if they leave the San Francisco hub for an equally expensive area.

Watch:

The report quoted a Google spokesman who declared that the company's compensation package has always been determined by location while adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC) survey in the US, remote work has been an overwhelming success for both employees and employers with less than one in five executives who say they want to return to the office as it was the pre-pandemic era and the rest are grappling with how widely to extend remote work options.

However, the survey said by July 2021, 75 per cent of executives anticipated that at least half of office employees will be working in the office.

Over 55 per cent of executives in the survey said they prefer to work from home at least three days a week once the pandemic recedes.

Interestingly, 87 per cent executives expected to make changes to their real estate strategy over the next one year with companies planning to consolidate office space in premier locations or deciding to open more satellite locations.

In a mixed result, some executives said they wanted to reduce office space but 55 per cent said they expected more space with results highlighting that companies are planning to reinvest the remote work dividend in new ways.

The survey also said hybrid workplaces are likely to become the norm even as employees and employers don’t agree on the optimal schedule for remote work.

(With inputs from Agencies)

