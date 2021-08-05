After Fiji, Google co-founder Larry Page lands in New Zealand, find out why

Amid news of Google co-founder Larry Page surfacing in Fiji to ride out the pandemic, reports say he was allowed in New Zealand despite the fact that the country had closed its borders due to the pandemic.

The reclusive Google co-founder reportedly wanted his young child to be treated in an Auckland hospital. Page, 48, and his child were reportedly evacuated aboard a New Zealand air ambulance.

New Zealand has severe entry COVID-19 restrictions. It is unclear whether Page spent time in isolation which is mandatory in New Zealand.

New Zealand's opposition demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Page being allowed entry into the country.

The New Zealand government categorised Page's visit as a "medical emergency" situation while adding that "Larry Page met relevant requirements to be approved entry to New Zealand.”

Page's request for entry into New Zealand was reportedly granted in January.

The high profile Google billionaire has kept a low profile ever since the pandemic began last year. He reportedly arrived in Fiji in a private jet and is reported to have bought an island in the country, however, the Fiji government hasn't revealed his whereabouts.

Page had reportedly spent time in Fiji's Tavarua island and was later spotted in Namotu. Although Fiji had closed its border due to the pandemic but its “Blue Lane” initiative allows high net individuals including superyacht and private jet owners to enter the country.

Page who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of US$ 121billon.

(With inputs from Agencies)