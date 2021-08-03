Worth a search: Is Google co-founder Larry Page hiding in Fiji to ride out Covid pandemic?

According to reports, Google co-founder Larry Page is in Fiji riding out the pandemic. The multi-billionaire reportedly arrived in the Fijian city of Nadi last month on a private jet even as the country has been hit with the second wave of the virus.

Reports say Page, 48, has kept a low profile since the pandemic began last year. He reportedly arrived in the country with coronavirus supplies to help citizens in Fiji.

Page is reportedly spending time in his luxury yacht in the Fijian islands during the pandemic parking himself in Tavarua island. Page was earlier spotted in Namotu amid speculation that he has bought an island in Fiji.

According to reports, Larry Page and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have sold over $1 billion stocks since May with Alphabet stocks on a high since the pandemic last year as the company posted second-quarter revenue and earnings.

Fiji had closed its border due to the coronavirus pandemic however the country's “Blue Lane” initiative allows high net individuals with superyacht and private jets to enter the country with few restrictions.

Reports say Fijian authorities have allowed Larry Page to keep his visit private with very little information on the Google superstars whereabouts.

Page had stepped down as Alphabet CEO in 2019 while handing over the reins to CEO Sundar Pichai. Page and Brin however still have voting rights

Page and Brin had co-founded Google in 1998 with both men ranked as one of the richest men in the world. Page's reported net worth is $117 billion and he is the sixth wealthiest person in the world.

(With inputs from Agencies)

