/Pam Bondi defends Epstein files release but accepts ‘redaction errors’ were made

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi while testifying Friday before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein files said that the Justice Department made “redaction errors” in its release of records related to Epstein.

“To the best of my knowledge, the Department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Bondi said in a statement released just ahead of her closed-door interview.

DOJ “demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to transparency” in its release of the case documents, she further said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Failed to personally oversee the process”

As reported by various media Houses in the US, the ex-AG while defending the department said the agency released all files required to release under the law but she failed to personally oversee the process herself and delegated oversight of the process to then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

She said that the Justice Department made “redaction errors” in its release of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, reported NBC.

“There were redaction errors,” her opening remarks said. “But since day one of this process, this Department has been committed to accountability and transparency. Our stance has always been that the Department stands ready to review any potential evidence of criminal activity related to Epstein and his associates and would pursue appropriate investigative or prosecutorial action wherever the facts and law warrant,' Bondi was quoted as saying by NBC.

Bondi's interview will take place behind closed doors and will be transcribed. It is also expected to be released to the public but will not be recorded and will not be under oath, said the committee.