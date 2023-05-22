Palestine says Israel 'emboldened' by US silence as raid in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters

Israeli forces have overnight killed three Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank. The operation has been described by Israel as a mission to capture terrorist suspects. However, Palestine has branded the killings a "veritable massacre". The men were killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

A statement by the Palestinian health ministry has identified the three men killed as 32-year-old Muhammad Abu Zaytoun, 30-year-old Fathi Abu Rizk, and 24-year-old Abdullah Abu Hamdan.

The latest deaths as per AFP come just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire after a five-day cross-border conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.

According to the Israeli army, a gun battle erupted during its "counterterrorism" operation and in that several fighters were shot.

In a statement, it said that during the operation to apprehend terrorists, "armed suspects fired at the soldiers, who responded with live fire," and that "hits were identified."

The statement added that the Israeli army has also apprehended "three wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity". In addition, weapons and ammunition were also seized.

However, the Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Redeineh described the killings as a "veritable massacre". He also said that the repeated Israeli raids and attacks by settlers added up to "a major war crime and a collective punishment."

Also read | Palestine says Israeli forces killed teen in West Bank raid

Redeineh further claimed that US "silence" over these attacks has actually emboldened the Israelis towards escalating them. He called on Washington to "immediately intervene to stop the Israeli madness that will drag the region toward explosion".

Quoting witnesses, AFP reports that Israeli forces carried out raids on several houses in the camp. Gunfire and loud explosions were heard and reportedly a house was also demolished.

As per the Israeli Army it had "located in one of the residences an explosives manufacturing site". The house was detonated, reports AFP.

Another scuffle was reported in an operation in Jenin, where as per the Israeli army, suspects hurled explosive devices at the forces. The forces "responded with live fire", two hits were identified.

The forces have arrested three suspects from Jenin, whine another seven were arrested from West Bank.

As per an AFP tally, since the start of the year, at least 153 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in the conflict between Israel-Palestine. This tally is based on data from official sources from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE