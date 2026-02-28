/Pakistani pilot 'captured alive' by Afghanistan after jet shot down in Jalalabad

Afghanistan has captured a Pakistani pilot after a jet crashed in Jalalabad city on Saturday (Fev 28). Reports suggest that the pilot managed to escape the plane crash using a parachute but was captured alive by the Afghanistani military and police. This comes a day after Pakistani air strikes hit other Afghan cities.
According to AFP, two loud explosions were heard in eastern Afghanistan. According to an AFP journalist present on the scene, the blasts were heard from the direction of the airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, which sits on the road between Kabul and the Pakistani border.
"A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive," said Afghan police spokesman Tayeb Hammad. Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, confirmed the Pakistani jet was downed by Afghan forces, "and the pilot was captured alive".
