Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Pakistani pilot 'captured alive' by Afghanistan after jet shot down in Jalalabad

Pakistani pilot 'captured alive' by Afghanistan after jet shot down in Jalalabad

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 12:08 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 12:32 IST
Pakistani pilot 'captured alive' by Afghanistan after jet shot down in Jalalabad

A Taliban security personnel operates a rocket launcher near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 28, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Afghanistan has captured a Pakistani pilot after a jet went down in Jalalabad. Explosions were reported near the airport and Afghan officials claim the pilot was taken alive.

What happened? Scroll down to read more.

Afghanistan has captured a Pakistani pilot after a jet crashed in Jalalabad city on Saturday (Fev 28). Reports suggest that the pilot managed to escape the plane crash using a parachute but was captured alive by the Afghanistani military and police. This comes a day after Pakistani air strikes hit other Afghan cities.

According to AFP, two loud explosions were heard in eastern Afghanistan. According to an AFP journalist present on the scene, the blasts were heard from the direction of the airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, which sits on the road between Kabul and the Pakistani border.

The AFP journalist heard a jet overhead before blasts from the direction of the airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, which sits on the road between Kabul and the Pakistani border.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive," said Afghan police spokesman Tayeb Hammad. Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, confirmed the Pakistani jet was downed by Afghan forces, "and the pilot was captured alive".

(More to follow)

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

Trending Topics