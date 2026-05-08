/Pakistan unveils FATAH-3 supersonic cruise missile modelled on Chinese technology. Know in detail

Pakistan on Thursday (May 7) unveiled its FATAH-3 supersonic cruise missile modelled on Chinese technology. The missile was showcased to the public on the first anniversary of last year’s four-day conflict with India. The missile, a derivative of China’s HD-1, not only reflects its deepening ties with Beijing but Islamabad wants to project it as an answer to India’s BrahMos, which has an upper hand in operational supersonic strike system.

Modelled on China's HD-1, here are some key points about the capabilities of this missile.

The system has Mach 2.5 to Mach 4 terminal velocity

Has terrain-hugging and sea-skimming flight characteristics

sharply compresses interception timelines for conventional air-defence networks while complicating radar tracking

Capable of complicating radar tracking, engagement sequencing and layered interception calculations

Also compresses interception timelines for conventional air-defence networks

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On May 7, India too marked the anniversary of Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the lives lost during the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

During Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes, targeting terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the attacks, India struck several key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad targets, killing hundreds of terrorists.

What happened on April 22?

On the fateful day of April 22, 2025, when the tourists were enjoying the picturesque scenery of the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, shots echoed across the meadow. Armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) targeted Hindu men after infiltrating the Indian territory, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest terror attacks since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.