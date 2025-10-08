/Pakistan to get advanced US air-to-air missiles by 2030? Here's what we know

The US Department of War confirmed Pakistan will receive AMRAAM missiles from Raytheon under a $2.5B contract, with $41M recently added. The deal includes other nations and extends to 2030. The missiles will equip Pakistan’s F-16s, following meetings between Trump and Pakistani leaders.
Pakistan is likely to receive AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States, the US Department of War (DoW) said in an official statement. A modified arms contract notified by the US Department of War listed Pakistan among the confirmed foreign buyers of the missile system made by Raytheon. The statement said that the work is expected to be completed by 2030, adding that the foreign military sales include countries like United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Finland, apart from Pakistan.
"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $41,681,329 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for Advance Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles C8 and D3 variants and the production thereof. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,512,389,558 from $2,470,708,229. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. This contract involves foreign military sales to United Kingdom, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland...", the official statement said.
Dawn reported that the US-made missiles are set to be mounted on F-16 fighter jets operated by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The publication also noted that Pakistan was not initially listed among the buyers in the AMRAAM contract announced on May 7. However, it recalled that Pakistan had previously acquired 700 AMRAAM missiles in January 2007 — which, at the time, marked the largest international purchase of the weapon. This latest announcement regarding missile sales follows a recent meeting in September between US President Donald Trump, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir. During that meeting, Trump had praised Sharif and the country's Army Chief Munir for supporting Washington's proposed Gaza peace plan.
