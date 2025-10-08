/Pakistan to get advanced US air-to-air missiles by 2030? Here's what we know

Pakistan is likely to receive AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States, the US Department of War (DoW) said in an official statement. A modified arms contract notified by the US Department of War listed Pakistan among the confirmed foreign buyers of the missile system made by Raytheon. The statement said that the work is expected to be completed by 2030, adding that the foreign military sales include countries like United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Finland, apart from Pakistan.

"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $41,681,329 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for Advance Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles C8 and D3 variants and the production thereof. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,512,389,558 from $2,470,708,229. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. This contract involves foreign military sales to United Kingdom, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland...", the official statement said.

