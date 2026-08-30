/Pakistan suspends 8 officials, orders criminal action after hospital nursery fire kills 14 newborns

Pakistani authorities have suspended eight officials and launched criminal proceedings following a devastating fire that killed 14 newborn babies in a capital hospital. The blaze broke out shortly after 6:30 AM on Wednesday (Aug 26) in the maternity unit of a federal healthcare facility in Islamabad. A preliminary inquiry conducted by a four-person committee revealed that the fire consumed the ward within approximately two minutes. Of the 15 infants under the hospital's care at the time, medical staff managed to rescue only one.

Following the inquiry's initial findings, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered immediate suspensions. The sanctioned personnel include top administrative and medical staff, such as the hospital's executive director, the head of the neonatal department, and the director-general of Islamabad's emergency services. Federal Health Secretary Aslam Ghori, the senior-most civil servant in the health department, was dismissed earlier in the week as an immediate response to the tragedy.

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Expressing severe condemnation late Saturday (Aug 29), Prime Minister Sharif declared that those guilty of criminal negligence would receive no concessions and must face full legal accountability. Additionally, the government approved legal action against the private firm contracted for the hospital’s security operations.

The preliminary report outlined serious operational lapses during the incident. Emergency services were notified six minutes after the fire erupted, with the first responders arriving 15 minutes later. Witnesses and parents reported a delayed response, alleging that security personnel initially blocked exits and prevented people from escaping the building. The investigation further revealed that the facility lacked detailed standard operating procedures, routine emergency drills, or formal fire safety training. At the onset of the blaze, two nurses, a female security guard, and an additional officer were inside the ward, but no supervising staff were present.