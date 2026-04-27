/Pakistan notifies 6 transit routes for Iran goods amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

The Government of Pakistan has formally notified six land routes for the transit of international goods to Iran. The move, effective as of April 25, follows the Ministry of Commerce’s issuance of the ‘Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026.’ The notification comes at a critical juncture as the ongoing US-Iran conflict enters its third month, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed to commercial shipping. The maritime blockade has left thousands of containers destined for Iran stranded at Karachi’s ports, threatening a total collapse of regional supply chains.

According to the statutory regulatory order (SRO), the new transit framework utilises both existing infrastructure and newly prioritised coastal corridors. The six designated routes include:

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Gwadar to Gabd: It's a critical link identified as the primary corridor due to its proximity to the border. Karachi/Port Qasim to Gabd: Utilising the coastal highway via Lyari, Ormara, and Pasni. Karachi to Taftan: The traditional inland route through Khuzdar and Dalbandin. Gwadar to Taftan (Inland): Linking the deep-sea port to the Taftan border via Turbat and Quetta. Gwadar to Taftan (Coastal-Inland Hybrid): Utilising Lyari and Khuzdar. Karachi to Gabd (Direct): A streamlined commercial transit route.

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As per news outlet Dawn, more than 3,000 containers routed for Iran are stuck at the Karachi port for a couple of days. The reports have surfaced after the Strait of Hormuz blockade has disrupted one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply before the conflict.