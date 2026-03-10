Pakistan and China coordinate to avert West Asia escalation as US strikes intensify

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday (March 10). The two leaders exchanged their views on the escalating situation in West Asia.Dhar shared Pakistan’s “perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions” in West Asia and the wider region. While China’s Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability in the region.

Dhar and Yi stressed on the importance of de-escalation and emphasised the need to pursue diaWestlogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, “Both sides also reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, reiterated their shared commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact.”

The call took place on a day when US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said attacks on Iran will ramp up with the heaviest strikes since Washington launched the war 10 days ago. He said, "Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon. While General Dan Caine said, “Ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downwards, 90% from where they started, and one-way attack drones have decreased 83% since the beginning of the operation.”

Meanwhile,the war in West Asia escalates; and it has sent the oil prices spiralling to above $100/per barrel. On Monday (March 9), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the nation, underlined the current global situation and emphasised on saving fuel.