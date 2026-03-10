A top Iranian security official has threatened US President Donald Trump, telling him, "Be careful not to get eliminated." Reacting to Trump's statement that Iran would be hit "TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if Tehran stopped oil coming through the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Larijani wrote, “The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.” Larijani is Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief and is assumed to have taken a central role after Ali Khamenei's death. The American president has in the past accused Iran of plotting to assassinate him. The Iran war started with the US and Israel launching missiles on the country on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran has been responding with strikes on US bases in Middle East countries, hitting countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait.

See the post below



On Monday, Trump gave a confusing message about the end of the war, saying the war will be a “short-term excursion” and end "very soon". However, he went on to warn Iran with bigger attacks if it continued to block shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the move has caused a major spike in oil prices as Brent crude, the international benchmark, topped out at $119 a barrel. “I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply. And if Iran does anything to do that, they’ll get hit at a much, much harder level,” the US president said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Death toll and latest on Iran war