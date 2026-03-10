/Pete Hegseth calls it 'most intense day of strikes' as Iran records lowest attack in 24 hours

As he was addressing the press on Tuesday (March 10), US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said attacks on Iran will ramp up with the heaviest strikes since Washington launched the war 10 days ago. He said, "Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon. While General Dan Caine said, “Ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downwards, 90% from where they started, and one-way attack drones have decreased 83% since the beginning of the operation.”

Hegseth noted that today will be “the most intense day of strikes”, this as Iran fired its lowest number of weapons in the past 24 hours.

Hegseth asserted, "It would be wise to heed the words of our president not to pursue nuclear weapons”. Taking about the war he said, “This is not endless, this is not protracted,” Hegseth says. “It’s not for me to posit whether it’s the beginning, middle or the end – that’s up to him (President Trump).”