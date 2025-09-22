At least 30 people, including women and children have reportedly been killed in an air strike by Pakistan Air Force in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Around 2 am, JF-17 fighter jets dropped at least 8 LS-6 bombs on one of the villages located in the Tirah Valley.

In a video statement, Iqbal Afridi, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from the district, claims the Pakistani Air Force carried out strikes on the Matre Dara village, resulting in civilian deaths. However, there has been no official statement by the provincial or the federal government on the air strike so far.

There have also been reports of injuries to several people, as claimed by the local media.

Disturbing pictures and videos of the incident have emerged on social media in which one can see bodies, including those of children, lying around.

The strike was reportedly carried out by Pakistan after it got intelligence on the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the area.

Earlier attack on militants

In July, the Pakistani army had said it killed 30 militants attempting to cross the border from Afghanistan. The militants belonged to the Pakistan Taliban or its affiliated groups, the military said in a statement.