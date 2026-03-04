/Pahlavi snubbed? Trump says ‘someone from within’ Iran should be Khamenei successor

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 3) dismissed the exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi as a potential successor to Iran's Ali Khamenei arguing that “someone from within” Iran might be a better fit. While Trump did call Pahlavi a “nice guy” but he batted for someone within the country. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that many Iranian officials his administration had viewed as potential new leaders for the country had been killed in the US-Israeli campaign.

"Most of the people we had in mind are dead. Now we have another group, they may be dead also, based on reports. So you have a third wave coming. Pretty soon, we’re not going to know anybody," he said in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office. “

Earlier, Trump said that he had a shortlist of three names to lead Iran. Speaking to The New York Times, Trump said that he had "three very good choices" for who could lead Iran, but he did not name them. "I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," he added. Trump has also said that offensive on Iran by America and Israel may continue for “four weeks or so”, while also warning that there could be more American casualties. "It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," the Daily Mail quoted Trump as saying.

Could Pahlavi be in list of Trump's name who could lead Iran?

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the son of last Shah of Iran, has positioned himself as a leader for a transitional government in Iran, but he has not been endorsed by Trump. Though, Trump has hinted at regime change, about Reza he remains unsure. He had previously said that Reza is a “nice guy” but lacks ground support.

On the day of Khamenei's death, Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Shah, declared that it is the end of the Islamic Republic and it is time to unfurl Iran’s Lion and Sun National Revolution flag. He also said that any attempt to appoint a successor to Khamenei will fail, while urging Iranian people to take the streets and witness the “final victory.” Calling the moment as “freedom” for Iranians, he also sent a message to the military, law enforcement and security forces of Iran, stating that ut us their “final opportunity to help ensure Iran’s stable transition.”